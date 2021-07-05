Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist just outside Waynesville Monday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 73 and East Old State Route 73 shortly before 5:45 p.m.

A motorcycle and an SUV were involved, OSHP says.

CareFlight transported the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital, according to OSHP.

No word on the condition of the motorcyclist or what led to the crash.

State Route 73 is closed between Old State Route 73 and US 42.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

