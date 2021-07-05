Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Warren County crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist just outside Waynesville Monday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 73 and East Old State Route 73 shortly before 5:45 p.m.

A motorcycle and an SUV were involved, OSHP says.

CareFlight transported the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital, according to OSHP.

No word on the condition of the motorcyclist or what led to the crash.

State Route 73 is closed between Old State Route 73 and US 42.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
One woman is dead after she drowned in Harrison Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine...
Woman drowns in Harrison Township, sheriff says
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Conner Whisman, 15, has been missing since Saturday.
Missing Adams Co. teenage boy found
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami Township

Latest News

Lauren Breitbart
Police searching for missing Paddock Hills woman, 28
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Paddling on the river safely begins with education, information
Safety tips for kayakers, canoers as hundreds flock to Little Miami River
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering