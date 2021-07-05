Police responding to 5 people shot at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were shot at The Banks Sunday night, police say
Cincinnati police are at a scene along Mehring Way in the Banks section of Downtown.
An officer on the scene told FOX19 one person was sent to Children’s Hospital and the other four were sent to UCMC.
Mehring Way is currently closed from the Paul Brown Stadium to Great American Ball Park. Joe Nuxhall closed from Mehring to 2nd. All roads south of Freedom Way are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
