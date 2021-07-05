Contests
Police responding to 5 people shot at The Banks

Five people were shot at The Banks Sunday night.
Five people were shot at The Banks Sunday night.(WXIX)
By Maggy Mcdonel and Morgan Parrish
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were shot at The Banks Sunday night, police say

Cincinnati police are at a scene along Mehring Way in the Banks section of Downtown.

An officer on the scene told FOX19 one person was sent to Children’s Hospital and the other four were sent to UCMC.

Mehring Way is currently closed from the Paul Brown Stadium to Great American Ball Park. Joe Nuxhall closed from Mehring to 2nd. All roads south of Freedom Way are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

FOX19 is on the scene and will provide updates as we receive more information.

