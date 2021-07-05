Police responding to 5 people shot at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people were shot at The Banks Sunday night, police say

Cincinnati police are at a scene along Mehring Way in the Banks section of Downtown.

An officer on the scene told FOX19 one person was sent to Children’s Hospital and the other four were sent to UCMC.

Mehring Way is currently closed from the Paul Brown Stadium to Great American Ball Park. Joe Nuxhall closed from Mehring to 2nd. All roads south of Freedom Way are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Breaking: We’re here at Smale Park for reports of several people shot @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YdpwuxRBhN — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) July 5, 2021

@CincyPD on scene along Mehring Way in the Banks section of Downtown at a shooting incident with several victims pic.twitter.com/wBlQLSMwu3 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 5, 2021

