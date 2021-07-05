Police searching for missing Paddock Hills woman, 29

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old Paddock Hills woman has been missing since June.

Cincinnati police are searching for Lauren Breitbart, who left a recovery facility in Kentucky on June 19.

Police say she contacted her family to tell them she was at 8892 Stillwell Road in Roselawn. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.

She is officially missing from 4150 Reading Road in Paddock Hills, according to police.

Breitbart is described as 5′3″ and 140 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Police do not have a clothing description but say Breitbart is known to have a lip ring and wears a cross necklace.

Her possible destination and means of travel are unknown, police say.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD Det. Nedra Ward at 513.569.8615 or Det. Gina Scott at 513.979.4427.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.