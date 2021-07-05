Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Paddock Hills woman, 29

Family and friends have not seen or heard from Lauren Breitbart since June 19.
Lauren Breitbart
Lauren Breitbart(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old Paddock Hills woman has been missing since June.

Cincinnati police are searching for Lauren Breitbart, who left a recovery facility in Kentucky on June 19.

Police say she contacted her family to tell them she was at 8892 Stillwell Road in Roselawn. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.

She is officially missing from 4150 Reading Road in Paddock Hills, according to police.

Breitbart is described as 5′3″ and 140 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Police do not have a clothing description but say Breitbart is known to have a lip ring and wears a cross necklace.

Her possible destination and means of travel are unknown, police say.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD Det. Nedra Ward at 513.569.8615 or Det. Gina Scott at 513.979.4427.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
One woman is dead after she drowned in Harrison Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine...
Woman drowns in Harrison Township, sheriff says
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Conner Whisman, 15, has been missing since Saturday.
Missing Adams Co. teenage boy found
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami Township

Latest News

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Warren County crash
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Paddling on the river safely begins with education, information
Safety tips for kayakers, canoers as hundreds flock to Little Miami River
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering