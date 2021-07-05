Police searching for Westwood man missing since June
The man could be in danger, according to CPD.
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man with mental health issues missing since June whom they believe could be in danger.
Bruce Rucker, 64, left his group home on Westbrook Drive in Westwood after a disagreement on June 18, according to Cincinnati police.
Rucker is overdue for medication he takes for mental health issues, police say.
He is described as 5′10″ and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information or have seen Rucker, you’re urged to contact CPD Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.