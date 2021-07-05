Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for Westwood man missing since June

The man could be in danger, according to CPD.
Bruce Rucker
Bruce Rucker(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man with mental health issues missing since June whom they believe could be in danger.

Bruce Rucker, 64, left his group home on Westbrook Drive in Westwood after a disagreement on June 18, according to Cincinnati police.

Rucker is overdue for medication he takes for mental health issues, police say.

He is described as 5′10″ and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Rucker, you’re urged to contact CPD Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
One woman is dead after she drowned in Harrison Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine...
Woman drowns in Harrison Township, sheriff says
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Conner Whisman, 15, has been missing since Saturday.
Missing Adams Co. teenage boy found
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami Township

Latest News

Whether you're keeping a leisurely place or trying to get a workout, there's no substitute for...
Safety tips for kayakers, canoers as hundreds flock to Little Miami River
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized 14 OSHP troopers to travel to Texas to support local law...
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Texas-bound to help at border
CPD gives update on deadly Smale Park shooting
CPD gives update on deadly Smale Park shooting