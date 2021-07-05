Safety tips for kayakers, canoers as hundreds flock to Little Miami River

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - This time of year more and more people are getting out on the water to enjoy a fun day in the sun on a kayak or canoe. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, safety must come first.

On the Little Miami River in Milford on Monday, hundreds of people were kayaking or canoeing down the river. At River Dogs Paddlesports, they say education and safety start before you even get in the water.

“For us, there is no competition when it comes to safety,” said Owner Mark Bersani, who also owns Loveland Canoe and Kayak.

Bersani says he is in constant communication with the other outfitters up and down the river. He also checks with the Army Corps of Engineers to find out if the levels of the river could change through the day due to factors other than weather.

He says with these water sports, it’s important to understand the activity, rules and laws.

While not required for adults to wear a life jacket on the river, Bersani says it’s your best chance at survival if something goes wrong.

“We love to see people wear [a life jacket.] I know that a lot of people say, ‘I’m a great swimmer!’ My daughter swam for UC, she wears a life jacket every time she’s in the boat,” explained Bersani. “If you fall in the water and you hit your head, you need something to keep you afloat. And if you have a life jacket on, you’'re in a better position to be saved or to save someone else.”

Teresa Kelley and her family enjoyed the near-perfect conditions on the river and the warm weather to kayak down the Little Miami River on Monday.

“It’s really serene and it’s nice to get away from the city buildings and just to be at peace with nature, relax a little,” says Kelley.

In addition to wearing a life preserver, knowing the water conditions and levels, following the weather forecast, and never paddling alone are some of the things Bersani recommends for a safe trip.

If you do find yourself in a position where your boat is about to tip over, you can try to prevent that from happening with a few simple steps.

“Don’t panic, and use your core,” explained Bersani. “Using your core to move your hips can re-stabilize that boat, and using your paddle to kind of press against the water almost acts like pressing against a post. If you press it properly, it will push you back up and straighten you out.”

And remember, whatever you bring with you on the river, take it with you when you get out of the water too. Bersani says he does several river cleanups each year and he collects far more trash and debris than he would like.

Bersani says these organizations are great resources for safety information:

You can also call River Dog Paddlesports at (513) 748-3647 to ask about current conditions.

