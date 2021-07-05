Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is recovering after she was caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting at Smale Park on Sunday.

Brooke, 16, is one of three victims to survive the shooting that left the two suspected shooters, 16-year-old Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr., dead.

According to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, the shooting was the outcome of an ongoing disagreement between Watson and Wright Jr.

Brooke was shot in her left arm. When she was shot, she says she did not think it was a bullet at first.

“I thought it was a firework,” Brooke recalled. “I thought somebody just shot me with a firework, and then I saw my hand, it was all bloody and I looked over and I said, ‘I got shot,’ and I feel my arm and I feel a bullet in my arm like an actual bullet, so I was in shock.”

Brooke says Sunday was a nightmare she never expected.

“I thought nothing like this could ever happen to me and look, it happened to me, and it could’ve been worse,” said Brooke. “I could’ve been one of the people that died on the scene, and I’m only 16, I haven’t lived my life yet. So, me getting shot in general, what if it was worse.”

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the park.

When Brooke’s mom, Trina, got the call on Sunday, she said it is a message no parent wants to hear.

“I never want to get that call,” Trina explained. “That call last night was one of the worst calls that any parent could ever receive, and I’m just happy that my outcome was better than some people, and I pray for those families I really do.”

Brooke was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by a stranger who was at the park.

Brooke is out of the hospital and recovering now.

She says the bullet is still in her arm as doctors want to revisit the injury in about a month.

One of the two other shooting victims, a 17-year-old girl, is in critical condition, Chief Isaac said on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, but the guns used by Watson and Wright Jr. have not been found.

There might be others involved, aside from the two shooters, Chief Isaac said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

