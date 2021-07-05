Contests
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike around 11:50 p.m.

Police said 20-year-old Mahamadou Maiga was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger southbound on Rapid Run Pike where 32-year-old Glenn Ewing was working in the roadway, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

Ewing was struck by Maiga’s vehicle. 

According to police, Maiga’s vehicle also struck Ewing’s tow truck and a vehicle that was on the back of the tow truck.

Ewing sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Maiga suffered minor injuries.

Police said excessive speed has yet to be determined to be a factor in the crash, but impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

