Woman charged in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown Police have charged a woman with felonious assault for a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.

The Middletown Division of Police said officers responded to Kettering Hospital around 11:40 p.m. for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Tyjhana Walton, told officers that she got into an altercation while sitting in her car on the 1900 block of Minnesota Street. During the altercation, she stated someone fired a gun, striking her in the back.

The investigation led to the arrest of Jasmine Foster.

Foster was booked in the Middletown City Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. McDonald 513-425-7745.

