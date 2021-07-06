Contests
Braille Ale raising awareness for blind, visually impaired

By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Teaming up with the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, West Side Brewing is introducing their Braille Ale.

It’s a limited-edition raspberry Gose and part of the proceeds will benefit CABVI.

In honor of this one-of-a-kind beer, which is the only one in Ohio with a can featuring raised braille, an anniversary party is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at West Side Brewing Thursday, July 8.  

CABVI has provided counseling, rehabilitation and employment services to Greater Cincinnati for the visually impaired since 1911.  

West Side Brewing is stepping up with CABVI helping people of all ages adapt with severe vision loss making six-packs and growlers of Braille Ale available during taproom hours and at select local retailers.

Most of the people CABVI serves are slowly losing their sight due to age-related conditions.  

Services provided by CABVI include access technology and social enterprising, a program helping to employ those who are visually-impaired.

Recognized at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, West Side Brewing won a Best in Show award for the beer can design of Braille Ale in the 8 to 15-ounce category.

