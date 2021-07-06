Cincinnati woman on a mission to help save lives

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman wants to help first responders by teaching others life-saving techniques to use when gun violence strikes.

Jenna Starkey, a cardiac nurse and CPR instructor, started “Save One’s Life” last June to help people learn CPR and first aid.

Right now, she’s targeting middle school kids for training.

“I feel like they’re mature enough to at least perform chest compressions,” Starkey said.

She’s hoping to start outreach in neighborhoods where violence is frequent.

“We’re seeing a lot of shootings so you never know when something will happen,” Starkey said.

She says, as of late, it seems more kids are filming the scenes of violence on their phones and not helping out.

“We’re getting a lot of evidence from videos, or you’re seeing the fights on Facebook because of videos, but if we have the knowledge or even the skills to just say hey, grab a t-shirt off someone’s back and stop the bleed or grab someone’s belt and just wrap it around someone’s leg and pull it as tight as you can, you can stop a bleed and at least give someones daughter or brother or son or grandchild, somebody a fighting chance until the first responders can get to the hospital,” Starkey said.

She says she is hoping to partner with the YMCA or Cincinnati police as they try to mentor kids and stop the gun violence in the city.

