Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati woman on a mission to help save lives

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman wants to help first responders by teaching others life-saving techniques to use when gun violence strikes.

Jenna Starkey, a cardiac nurse and CPR instructor, started “Save One’s Life” last June to help people learn CPR and first aid.

Right now, she’s targeting middle school kids for training.

“I feel like they’re mature enough to at least perform chest compressions,” Starkey said.

She’s hoping to start outreach in neighborhoods where violence is frequent.

“We’re seeing a lot of shootings so you never know when something will happen,” Starkey said.

She says, as of late, it seems more kids are filming the scenes of violence on their phones and not helping out.

“We’re getting a lot of evidence from videos, or you’re seeing the fights on Facebook because of videos, but if we have the knowledge or even the skills to just say hey, grab a t-shirt off someone’s back and stop the bleed or grab someone’s belt and just wrap it around someone’s leg and pull it as tight as you can, you can stop a bleed and at least give someones daughter or brother or son or grandchild, somebody a fighting chance until the first responders can get to the hospital,” Starkey said.

She says she is hoping to partner with the YMCA or Cincinnati police as they try to mentor kids and stop the gun violence in the city.

Click here if you’d like more information about “Save One’s Life” and the programs Starkey offers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Pair charged after driving abducted man from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

File Image
Hamilton Co. woman joins suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police lights
Teen dies after being shot last month in Golf Manor
Swim Across America helps fight cancer
Swim Across America comes to Five Seasons Sports Club
Details emerge following Smale Park shooting
No plea bargains on gun violence cases, Hamilton Co. prosecutor says