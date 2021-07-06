Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in North College Hill shooting

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County coroner has identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Monday morning.

According to police, 19-year-old Kamar Williams was shot and killed at North Creek Apartments on Galbraith Road around 6 a.m.

The coroner listed his cause of death as an apparent homicide.

His sister said Williams was loving, sweet, caring and smart.

“He graduated - he was really on his stuff,” she said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

No other details were immediately available.

