Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in North College Hill shooting
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County coroner has identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Monday morning.
According to police, 19-year-old Kamar Williams was shot and killed at North Creek Apartments on Galbraith Road around 6 a.m.
The coroner listed his cause of death as an apparent homicide.
His sister said Williams was loving, sweet, caring and smart.
“He graduated - he was really on his stuff,” she said.
Police have not released any suspect information.
No other details were immediately available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.