Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in North College Hill shooting

Kamar Williams
Kamar Williams(Photo provided by family)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County coroner has identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Monday morning.

According to police, 19-year-old Kamar Williams was shot and killed at North Creek Apartments on Galbraith Road around 6 a.m.

The coroner listed his cause of death as an apparent homicide.

His sister said Williams was loving, sweet, caring and smart.

“He graduated - he was really on his stuff,” she said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

No other details were immediately available.

