Forest Park police trying to find missing 58-year-old woman

Bertha Williams, 58, was last seen by her family and friends in March of 2021.
Bertha Williams, 58, was last seen by her family and friends in March of 2021.(Forest Park Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Forest Park Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 58-year-old woman.

Bertha Williams was last seen by her family and friends in March of 2021. Police said she was reported missing on June 10.

Williams, who is known to frequent the Walnut Hills area, was possibly seen at the Park Eden Building in the 2600 block of Park Avenue. The date of the possible sighting was not given by police.

She is described as 5′1″, 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Williams requires medication, which police do not think she currently has with her.

Anyone with information about Williams should call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

