Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Franklin police chase ends when suspect crashes motorcycle

Franklin police chase ends when suspect crashes motorcycle
Franklin police chase ends when suspect crashes motorcycle
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through parts of Butler and Warren County started with a minor offense, and ended with the suspect in the hospital.

Jeffrey Scott Smith II is facing a felony for failure to comply and is wanted for a probation violation in Indiana.

He is now in the Warren County Jail after being released from the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Pair charged after driving abducted man from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Godbless Uwadiegwu was charged with gross sexual...
Sheriff: Man arrested for sexual assault in a nursing facility
File Image
Hamilton Co. woman joins suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
With fatal shootings in Cincinnati on the rise, one woman is trying to teach others to save...
Cincinnati woman on a mission to help save lives
Police lights
Teen dies after being shot last month in Golf Manor