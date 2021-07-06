Franklin police chase ends when suspect crashes motorcycle

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through parts of Butler and Warren County started with a minor offense, and ended with the suspect in the hospital.

Jeffrey Scott Smith II is facing a felony for failure to comply and is wanted for a probation violation in Indiana.

He is now in the Warren County Jail after being released from the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.