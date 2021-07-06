Golf pro shot dead in Georgia was 1992 graduate of Colerain High School

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The golf pro shot to death at an Atlanta-area country club Saturday is a 1992 graduate of Colerain High School, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The local connection with 41-year-old Gene Siller was confirmed by Lyndsey Creecy, public relations coordinator for the Northwest Local School District.

Creecy said Siller was on Colerain’s varsity golf team and played a number of other sports for the school, including baseball and basketball.

He also skied and lifted weights there.

“He was Athlete of the Week in 1991. He had a lot of accolades and a lot of honors and awards that he received,” Creecy said.

“Our heart goes out to him and his family during this time.”

She said it is too soon to say whether Colerain High School will do anything to mark Siller’s death.

Witnesses said someone drove a white Dodge Ram 3500 onto the golf course at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, Saturday afternoon and shot Siller in the head when he went to see why.

The shooter fled the scene and left the truck near the 10th hole. Police found two other men in the bed of the truck who had also been shot.

One man was identified as Paul Pierson, the owner of the truck.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Siller was director of golf at Pinetree Country Club.

He leaves a wife and two young sons.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for his family had raised about $423,700 as of this morning, one day after it was begun.

USA Today contributed to this report

