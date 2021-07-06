Contests
Heat index near 100 Tuesday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The high temperature will hit 91 degrees Tuesday as the heat index soars to nearly 100, according FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency issued the advisory until midnight for Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

Ozone levels will be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index, the agency warns.

They are advising the public to take the bus, carpool, bike or walk.

The agency also recommends refueling your vehicle after 8 p.m., don’t top off when refueling and tighten gas caps.

The heat and humidity are here to stay for a while, according to Marzullo.

We also could see scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through through Saturday. ‘

Severe weather is not in the forecast, Marzullo says, but be prepared for some heavy rain that could fall Thursday and Saturday.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

