High Humidity Tuesday Afternoon

Feels like temps will be near 100 degrees at times Tuesday.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another humid day on tap, expect a muggy morning with highs near 92 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Factor in the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s. A Air Quality Advisory remains for Tuesday, take breaks from the heat.

The sticky stuff is sticking around and this week will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through through Saturday. No severe weather is in the forecast but some heavy rain could fall Thursday and Saturday.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

