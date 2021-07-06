Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering
Teen caught in crossfire of Smale Park shooting recovering
Debris from fireworks in Toledo area
Ohio investigators: Several people injured by fireworks that ignited in back of truck (photos)

Latest News

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
Official: 4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Nylo Lattimore (left) and James Hutchinson (right)
Search resumes along Ohio River for bodies of 2 missing boys
Kamar Williams
Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in North College Hill shooting
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
A vigil was held Monday night for the tow truck driver that was struck.
Tow truck driver dies after being struck by vehicle in West Price Hill