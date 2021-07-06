Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

LIVE: Mayor Cranley to address deadly Smale Park shooting

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor John Cranley is addressing the city following Sunday’s deadly shooting at Smale Park.

The mayor is scheduled to talk at 3:45 p.m.

The two people killed late Sunday shot at each other as a result of an ongoing disagreement, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said on Monday.

According to police, one person died at the scene and another at the hospital.

Police identified the two people killed as 16-year-old Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr.

Three victims were caught in the crossfire, Chief Isaac said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Pair charged after driving abducted man from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Victim of fatal Mt. Healthy shooting identified

Latest News

Details emerge following Smale Park shooting
No plea bargains on gun violence cases, Hamilton Co. prosecutor says
Mt Healthy
Video shows Mt. Healthy shooting suspect
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
WEBN’s annual fireworks show will return to the riverfront this year
A Miami Township police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon in need - and it is all on video.
Stuck raccoon gets help from Miami Township officer