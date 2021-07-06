LIVE: Mayor Cranley to address deadly Smale Park shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor John Cranley is addressing the city following Sunday’s deadly shooting at Smale Park.

The mayor is scheduled to talk at 3:45 p.m.

The two people killed late Sunday shot at each other as a result of an ongoing disagreement, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said on Monday.

According to police, one person died at the scene and another at the hospital.

Police identified the two people killed as 16-year-old Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr.

Three victims were caught in the crossfire, Chief Isaac said.

