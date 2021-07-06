Contests
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours

You can bid through July 11
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bids for unique art from Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden animal artists are being accepted now through July 11.

Items available in the Zoo’s Animal Art Auction fundraiser include masterpieces from Mai-Thai the elephant, Jomo the gorilla, and works of art from world-famous hippo Fiona.

“Painting is an enrichment activity that some animals enjoy. It’s always voluntary and the paint that we use is non-toxic, so it’s safe for them,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Mai-Thai the elephant has been painting for years, and she’s pretty good.”

Proceeds from the Art Auction help with the care and feeding of the animal artists and other zoo residents.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

