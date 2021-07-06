Contests
Man fatally shot in Mt. Healthy, police say

Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating a homicide overnight.
Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating a homicide overnight.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Mt. Healthy, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead in a Mt. Healthy homicide overnight, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue at Clovernook Apartments just before 10 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Greg Nolte.

Police found a male victim on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.

Mt. Healthy Emergency Medical Services took the victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Nolte.

The victim’s name has not been released while authorities work to confirm his identity.

Mt. Healthy police said early Tuesday they asked detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to assist the investigation.

