Memorial held for Lawrenceburg student, 14, who died from cancer

Brady Gabbard
Brady Gabbard(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A memorial prayer event was held Tuesday evening at Lawrenceburg High School for Brady Gabbard, 14, who passed away from cancer last weekend.

Gabbard learned of his stage-4 kidney cancer diagnosis just two weeks prior to his death.

It was an emotional night Tuesday for those who gathered in the stands of the football stadium, where Gabbard hoped to play football this fall. Counselors were on-site in case someone needed to talk.

“It was wonderful,” Brady’s mother, Jennifer Gabbard said afterward. “I’m sure he would have loved it too.”

It’s been a difficult fortnight for Jennifer, but she says folks in the community have responded.

“In just the two weeks, this community has, like, stepped up and really come together for us,” she said.

Ryan Johnson is Brady’s cousin.

“It’s terrible, and it hurts really bad that he left us so quickly,” Johnson said. “Two weeks later, and he was gone. We were still trying to process that he had cancer.”

Brady’s friends and family say they want him remembered for being a kind person—but also a spitfire.

“He was a very energetic kid and always thought about sports and always had his friends in mind,” Zayden Jameson, one of Brady’s close friends, said.

Lawrenceburg’s mayor read a proclamation at the memorial saying July 6 will be “Brady Gabbard Day” in Lawrenceburg from now on.

Brady’s funeral is on Friday.

