No plea bargains on gun violence cases, Hamilton Co. prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is taking a stand against gun violence.

Deters tweeted Tuesday that he’s directed all assistant prosecutors in his office not to offer plea deals in cases involving gun violence or possession of illegal guns.

“We are declaring war on illegal guns in Cincinnati,” Deters wrote. “It’s time for this nonsense to end.”

I have directed all Assistant Prosecutors in my office that, effective immediately, there will be zero plea-bargaining on any cases involving gun violence or possession of illegal guns.



It’s time for this nonsense to end. — Joe Deters (@JosephTDeters) July 6, 2021

FOX19 NOW legal analyst and former Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Allen says the move is somewhat uncommon.

“During the April 2001 riots, when I was prosecutor, I did the same thing for people charged with felonies in the riot. It’s a prosecutor’s right to do that.”

Deters’ statement comes days after several teens were injured in the crossfire of a gun battle at Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati.

The two suspects firing at each other, ages 16 and 19, both died. One of the bystanders remains in critical condition, while another is recovering.

Mayor John Cranley addressed the Smale Park shooting on Tuesday.

Several other incidents of underage gun violence have punctuated the early summer.

A 6-year-old and an 8-year-old were shot on June 12 in Westwood. The 8-year-old was shot in the head, according to family, and was placed in a medically induced coma from which he has since awoken.

A 16-year-old is one of two suspects in a deadly BP gas station shooting that happened on June 8.

Four juveniles were arrested on June 12 after police say a group tried to start a fight at Kings Island.

A 16-year-old shot by Reading Road in Avondale on June 21 died at the hospital days later.

And 19-year-old died from gunshot wounds just on Monday in North College Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Cincinnati saw several years of declining gun violence prior to the pandemic, but homicides and shootings spiked both locally and nationwide in 2020.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac told City Council in late June homicides and shootings are down in the city so far in 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Overall violent crime, Isaac said, is at a six-year low.

