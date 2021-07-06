Ohio Task Force K9s assist in remains recovery at condo collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WXIX) - Members with Ohio Task Force 1 continue to work around the clock as they approach five days at the condo collapse site in Florida.

“This is what they’ve trained for, for a long time,” said Phil Sinewe, Ohio Task Force 1 PIO. “Certainly we need to be proud of our folks from Ohio. They’re doing really, really good, important work.”

The 80-member outfit, including several canine search teams, deployed to Surfside last Wednesday to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.

Their first day of work came Saturday. Since then, they’ve been searching the rubble pile, sifting through debris and working with cranes to move large slabs of concrete.

The team is split into two groups of 40. The groups rotate 12-hour shifts, half working midnight to noon, the other half noon to midnight.

“It’s tough work,” Sinewe said. “And mentally, it’s difficult.”

Sinewe says the group has drawn strength from members of its own who responded to Ground Zero after 9/11.

“What our team has been doing is, after every rotation, we have crews that were on the 9/11 response, and those crews, those people have taken some time after each rotation to speak to the entire crew to kind of talk about how they dealt with 9/11,” Sinewe said.

One hundred seventeen people remain unaccounted for as of Monday, and 28 are confirmed dead, according to AP.

Now that the remaining portion of the condo building has been demolished, crews can safely search additional areas.

K9s with the task force, considered “human remains detection dogs,” already helped find some of the missing.

“They actually had identified the rmains that, after the implosion, they went back to work on that spot late last night and into today,” Sinewe said.

Crews are keeping an eye on tropical storm Elsa, but Sinewe says it doesn’t look like the storm will be much of a factor for them.

There are several other federal task force teams from other parts of the country that are also at the collapse site right now.

Ohio Task Force 1 will be there for at least 14 days. Afterward, another team will likely be rotated in to replace them.

