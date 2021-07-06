Contests
Pair charged after driving abducted victim from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say

The suspects allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim with a gun.
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are behind bars in Hamilton County after police say they abducted a victim, drove that person from Columbus to Cincinnati and threatened them with a gun on the interstate.

Police arrested Khadija Abdullahi, 25, and Abubaker Samatar, 30, on Saturday afternoon.

According to police affidavits, earlier that day the pair drove the victim from Columbus to Cincinnati against his will. Police did not say how the victim and the suspects are related, if at all.

The victim asked many times to be released but was told no, police say.

The affidavit notes the victim knew Abdullahi was carrying a concealed handgun.

Samatar and Abdullahi got out of the car on the shoulder of Interstate 71 in Montgomery.

Samatar physically assaulted the victim, after which Abdullahi pulled out her gun, pointed it at the victim and then fired it into the air.

The pair were arraigned in court on Monday.

Samatar and Abdullahi are charged with one count each of abduction, a felony.

Samatar also faces an assault count, and Abdullahi is also charged with counts of aggravated menacing, discharging a firearm on a freeway and resisting arrest.

The pair are at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Abdullahi is being held on a $100,000 cash bond for the abduction count and $50,000 in bail bonds for the other counts.

Samatar is being held on a $100,000 cash bond for the abduction count and a $25,000 bail bond for the assault count.

The grand jury report is expected July 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

