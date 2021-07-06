Contests
Police investigating gunfire incidents in OTR over the weekend: VIDEO

By Brittany Harry
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating several incidents of shots fired on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Police have not said the incidents are related.

The first shooting happened on Friday around 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Vine Street. No victims were reported.

Later that night, police responded to the 1700 block of Republic Street for a shooting.

Another victimless shooting happened on Vine Street on Monday.

Said Ramsey Deal, an OTR resident, “It’s very unfortunate and it’s so disappointing that we have that going on in our city, in our community, that we have violence like that, you know? And that people don’t feel safe.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

