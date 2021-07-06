Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Second driver dies following mid-June crash in College Hill

Only one of the drivers, 63-year-old Daniel Myrick, was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
Only one of the drivers, 63-year-old Daniel Myrick, was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has died following a crash that occurred in College Hill on June 14.

Daniel Myrick, 63, was driving on Daly Road when 36-year-old Dwight Lavizzo’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit him, according to Cincinnati police.

Myrick suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

On Tuesday, police said the 63-year-old Myrick died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Lavizzo was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died not long after the crash.

Myrick was the only one wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police did not say if speed or impairment are factors in the crash yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Pair charged after driving abducted victim from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say
Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating a homicide overnight.
Man fatally shot in Mt. Healthy, police say

Latest News

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Gene Siller was on Colerain’s varsity golf team and played a number of other sports for the...
Golf pro shot dead in Georgia was 1992 graduate of Colerain High School
Man gunned down on Fourth of July in Winton Terrace, police say
Nylo Lattimore (left) and James Hutchinson (right)
Search resumes along Ohio River for bodies of 2 missing boys