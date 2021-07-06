Second driver dies following mid-June crash in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has died following a crash that occurred in College Hill on June 14.

Daniel Myrick, 63, was driving on Daly Road when 36-year-old Dwight Lavizzo’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit him, according to Cincinnati police.

Myrick suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

On Tuesday, police said the 63-year-old Myrick died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Lavizzo was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died not long after the crash.

Myrick was the only one wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police did not say if speed or impairment are factors in the crash yet.

