Sheriff: Man arrested for sexual assault in a nursing facility

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following the investigation of a sexual assault at a nursing facility.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, was charged with gross sexual imposition, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

He was given a $150,000 bond during an appearance in Mason Municipal Court on Tuesday and is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.

The news release did not say where the incident occurred.

Uwadiegwa is a registered State Tested Nursing Assistant and has worked at several retirement and memory care facilities in the Tri-State, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-925-2525.

