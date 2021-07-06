Stuck raccoon gets help from Miami Township officer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami Township police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon in need - and it is all on video.
Officer Hunter Willoughby found the raccoon who had their poor head stuck in a soup can.
Once the raccoon is free of the can, it makes its way back to the woods.
