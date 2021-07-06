Teen dies after being shot last month in Golf Manor

GOLF MANOR, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old died Monday following a shooting that happened on June 13.

Ay’King Lindsey was found with a gunshot wound to his neck by an officer in the 6000 block of Ridgeacres Drive last month, according to the Golf Manor police report.

The gunfire came from someone sitting in the back of a vehicle going down Ridgeacres Drive, witnesses told officers.

Lindsey was taken to Children’s Hospital but died there several weeks later according to the coroner’s office.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect(s).

