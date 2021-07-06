Tow truck driver dies after being struck by vehicle in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tow truck driver has died after being struck by a vehicle in West Price Hill Sunday night, according to the Hamilton County coroner.

Police said 20-year-old Mahamadou Maiga was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger southbound in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike around 11:50 p.m.

Glenn Ewing, 32, was working in the roadway, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck, when officers say he was struck by Maiga’s car.

According to police, Maiga’s car also hit Ewing’s tow truck and a vehicle that was on the back of the truck.

Ewing sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center where he later died.

Police said excessive speed has yet to be determined to be a factor in the crash, but impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Tri-State tow companies held a “light up” vigil Monday evening on 5th Street in Queensgate.

The towing community gathered to show their support for Ewing and spread awareness about Ohio’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over for all roadside workers and vehicles with flashing lights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.