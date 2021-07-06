Warren County residents killed in 9 vehicle crash on I-75

Contests
The crash happened near exit 104 on I-75, according to troopers.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOTKINS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people from Warren County died Monday in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75.

Larry Warner and Penny Warner, both 71, died at the scene of the crash near exit 104, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday when traffic slowed down to a prior crash near mile-marker 103, OHP said.

Two semis were involved in the crash.

Seven other people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

