Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WEBN’s annual fireworks show will return to the riverfront this year

2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Western & Southern/WEBN annual Labor Day fireworks show will return to the riverfront this year.

Due to the pandemic last year, the booming display was at a secret location to help prevent large crowds from gathering.

Well, not this year. The show is back on.

The display featuring Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks is returning to the river with Riverfest kicking off at 12 p.m. at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Fireworks will launch from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m.

This year, there will not be a kickoff party at Fountain Square.

WEBN says no matter the weather, they will do everything in their power to make the show go on.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Pair charged after driving abducted man from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say
Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating a homicide overnight.
Man fatally shot in Mt. Healthy, police say

Latest News

You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours
We Are The Story: A Visual Response to Racism
New exhibit opens at the Freedom Center
Cincinnati Museum Center. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Robert Guaderrama)
Children’s Museum at Cincinnati Museum Center reopens
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship