WEBN’s annual fireworks show will return to the riverfront this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Western & Southern/WEBN annual Labor Day fireworks show will return to the riverfront this year.

Due to the pandemic last year, the booming display was at a secret location to help prevent large crowds from gathering.

Well, not this year. The show is back on.

The display featuring Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks is returning to the river with Riverfest kicking off at 12 p.m. at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Fireworks will launch from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m.

This year, there will not be a kickoff party at Fountain Square.

WEBN says no matter the weather, they will do everything in their power to make the show go on.

