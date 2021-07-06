Man gunned down on Fourth of July in Winton Terrace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirmed Monday they are investigating the weekend death of a 34-year-old man in Winton Terrace as a homicide.

Sean O. Johnson was shot on Winneste Avenue and died Sunday, according to police spokeswoman Emily Szink.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

