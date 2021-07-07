14-year-old driver leads police on chase in Butler County: VIDEO
It’s the Franklin Police Department’s second chase in as many days to end in a crash.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in as many days, a pursuit involving Franklin police ended in a crash.
This time, guns were drawn.
It began with an attempted traffic stop because a car with three teens inside didn’t have its headlights on, according to acting Franklin Police Chief Brian Pacifico.
The driver was a 14-year-old who got ahold of a family member’s car keys and decided to go for a ride, police say.
The car’s last turn took it over a curb and into trees, barely missing a utility pole.
The car was totaled.
Pacifico says officers drew their weapons as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
The 14-year-old is facing a felony charge for fleeing as well as multiple traffic citations.
