14-year-old driver leads police on chase in Butler County: VIDEO

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in as many days, a pursuit involving Franklin police ended in a crash.

This time, guns were drawn.

It began with an attempted traffic stop because a car with three teens inside didn’t have its headlights on, according to acting Franklin Police Chief Brian Pacifico.

The driver was a 14-year-old who got ahold of a family member’s car keys and decided to go for a ride, police say.

The car’s last turn took it over a curb and into trees, barely missing a utility pole.

The car was totaled.

Pacifico says officers drew their weapons as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old is facing a felony charge for fleeing as well as multiple traffic citations.

