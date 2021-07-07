Contests
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the young men recently killed due to gun violence in Cincinnati graduated from the same local high school, and now administrators say they want to help be the change in the community.

Kamar Williams, 19, graduated from Dohn Community High School in 2019. According to police, he was killed in a shooting along Galbraith Road on Monday morning.

Cincinnati police said Dexter Wright Jr., also 19, was shot and killed during an altercation with another teenager at Smale Park on Sunday night. He graduated from Dohn in 2020.

“Shocking, shocking. Both kids were great kids... We’ve gotten several calls from teachers just showing concern for the families,” Ramone Davenport, the superintendent at Dohn, said.

“All of our kids, you know, they come from, pretty much the inner city. Those kids were no exception. They came to us. They fought through adversity, and they were able to get to the finish line as far as graduation.”

Williams and Wright Jr.’s deaths are not connected. Police said they died in two separate shootings, and there are two separate investigations.

But they come amid a recent spike in underage gun violence that’s seen several teens and two children shot.

Davenport said the community must work together to address gun violence. He believes business owners across the city could help be the change with something like a “teen week.”

“All of the companies chip in, and it may be something as simple as, you know, ‘Hey, they can go to a free movie.’ Just do things as a community to show the kids that we care,” Davenport said.

Davenport has a message for young people: seek out positive mentors, and reach out for help before reaching for a weapon.

“Most of this stuff spills over from social media, most of the time, and they get carried away, and the only things that they know at this point is to pick up a gun,” Davenport said. “Think about what you’re doing, Ok? When you pick up that gun, and you pull that trigger, you can’t get that back.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

