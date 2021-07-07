Bishop gives teens chance to talk gun violence following Smale Park shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati bishop brought young people together to talk about gun violence following the deadly Fourth of July shooting at Smale Park.

Bishop Enis Tait held a summit Wednesday to allow the youth an opportunity to vent their frustrations about gun violence in the community.

About a dozen teens and young adults joined the talk about gun violence.

One of those attending was 13-year-old Donterion.

It was just a week and a half ago that Donterion lost a friend, 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp, to gun violence.

Beauchamp was shot several times in the 3500 block of Reading Road near the intersection with Forest Avenue outside the Family Dollar.

Mayor John Cranley said Tuesday, “kids are turning to violence to solve their problems.”

Donterion has a different way to deal with anger.

“I sell water bottles,” Donterion said. “Every time I get mad, I just go out there and sell water bottles, get some stress off me. I’m just chillin.”

Bishop Tate says for some kids, the shock of someone they know being shot and killed does not faze them anymore.

“You know, they’ve lost their fear. They’re not afraid. They’re not afraid. They’re immune to it. It’s become normal to them,” Bishop Tate explained.

Bishop Tait says the solution, to him, is being able to listen to the teens and lead from there, not the other way around.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaacs says a new initiative to start this weekend will increase staffing for safety purposes through the summer.

According to Isaac, beginning July 9, the department will add a group of 20 to 25 bike and patrol officers to their regular weekend staffing and the efforts of the Gun Crime Task Force.

