Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bishop gives teens chance to talk gun violence following Smale Park shooting

By Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati bishop brought young people together to talk about gun violence following the deadly Fourth of July shooting at Smale Park.

Bishop Enis Tait held a summit Wednesday to allow the youth an opportunity to vent their frustrations about gun violence in the community.

About a dozen teens and young adults joined the talk about gun violence.

One of those attending was 13-year-old Donterion.

It was just a week and a half ago that Donterion lost a friend, 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp, to gun violence.

Beauchamp was shot several times in the 3500 block of Reading Road near the intersection with Forest Avenue outside the Family Dollar.

Mayor John Cranley said Tuesday, “kids are turning to violence to solve their problems.”

Donterion has a different way to deal with anger.

“I sell water bottles,” Donterion said. “Every time I get mad, I just go out there and sell water bottles, get some stress off me. I’m just chillin.”

Bishop Tate says for some kids, the shock of someone they know being shot and killed does not faze them anymore.

“You know, they’ve lost their fear. They’re not afraid. They’re not afraid. They’re immune to it. It’s become normal to them,” Bishop Tate explained.

Bishop Tait says the solution, to him, is being able to listen to the teens and lead from there, not the other way around.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaacs says a new initiative to start this weekend will increase staffing for safety purposes through the summer.

According to Isaac, beginning July 9, the department will add a group of 20 to 25 bike and patrol officers to their regular weekend staffing and the efforts of the Gun Crime Task Force.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say

Latest News

14-year-old driver leads police on chase in Butler County
14-year-old driver leads police on chase in Butler County: VIDEO
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
Crews raised the iconic guitar on Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Hard Rock Cafe installs iconic guitar in Downtown Cincinnati
A Fairfield family is hoping to get a service dog for their five-year-old son with autism.
Family raising money to get service dog for their 5-year-old son