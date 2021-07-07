Contests
Cincinnati increasing patrol officers following violent holiday weekend

Cincinnati police investigate a report of a shooting at Mehring Way and Main Street at Smale...
Cincinnati police investigate a report of a shooting at Mehring Way and Main Street at Smale Riverfront Park near Great American Ball Park early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said he is starting a new initiative this weekend to increase staffing for safety purposes through the summer.

According to Isaac, beginning July 9, the department is adding a group of 20 to 25 officers, both bike and patrol officers, to their regular weekend staffing and the efforts of the Gun Crime Task Force.

“This team is not focused solely on crowd control, but if a district needs immediate assistance, they are readily available for whatever that need may be. Our department’s biggest asset is our presence and by adding additional resources to help with visibility and deployment, our city will be a safer place.”

We want to make sure that everyone; residents and visitors alike have a safe and positive experience while enjoying the summer months in Cincinnati,” he said in a statement.

This new initiative comes after two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting late Sunday at Smale Park.

Police identified the two people killed as 16-year-old Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr.

Isaac said the shooting was a result of an ongoing disagreement.

Three victims were caught in the crossfire.

400-500 teenagers were at Smale Park when the shooting happened. Officers were clearing out the park around 10:45 p.m. when they heard shots and saw people running.

The department said the new team of officers is not solely for Smale Park. They can respond anywhere they are needed within the city.

“If they need extra officers at the park they will respond to the park, but that’s not their focus. Their focus is on keeping the entire city safe,” they said.

