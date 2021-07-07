Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

A closer look at Ohio law regarding allegedly aggressive dogs

An off-duty Toledo officer shot and killed a dog he says charged him and his dog on July 4th.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An off-duty Toledo police officer shot and killed a dog Sunday. The officer called TPD dispatch to report that the dog allegedly charged at him on his property.

According to police records, the officer said it was a medium-sized dog. The officer said he was on the side of his home with his own dog, when the other dog aggressively charged at them. He discharged his city-issued firearm at the dog, killing it.

So now to the question of the law in Ohio when it comes to shooting a dog that you believe is aggressive. We went to an expert for answers.

Stephen Heaven is the head of the Toledo Humane Society. “As an animal protection agency, we’d rather animals did not get injured or killed, but we realize under certain circumstances it is going to happen.” And when it does happen. “The law in Ohio is quite clear.”

Heaven says there are specific guidelines in the Ohio Revised Code when it comes to who or what a dog is threatening or attacking.

“If an animal is attacking or chasing livestock or threatening you in an aggressive manner, you are able to kill it,” Heaven said. “You are prohibited from killing it if it is chasing or attacking a domestic cat or domestic dog.”

Heaven says the good news is that random dog attacks are a relatively rare situation in our area.

“It is unusual to have a dog that is running loose actually come toward someone and attack them,” Heaven said.

When it does happen, Heaven says it is important to remember that these situations often come down to a split-second decision.

“It is easy for people to second guess what happened or what would have happened, but if you feel endangered at that moment, you are probably justified in doing it,” Heaven said.

There are some simple things you can do to try to prevent an attack in the first place.

“If there is somewhere you can back away quietly or go into somewhere safe, do that. Do not approach the animal or make any sudden movements or noises. Stand still and back away,” Heaven said.

Heaven adds that if you can, get inside a car or home and call the police or your local dog warden for help.

“Hopefully, if a situation like this comes up, you have time to take a deep breath, look at the situation, assess your options, and take appropriate action,” Heaven said.

Heaven emphasizes that any dog can bite, so don’t make judgments based on a certain breed of dog.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Hamilton Co. woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
Glenn Ewing
Tow truck driver dies after being hit by vehicle in West Price Hill

Latest News

Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in home identified
Donjuan Watley
Man arrested after firing shots during ‘gun battle’ in OTR
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’