Couple found dead in West Chester home

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police are investigating the death of a couple found in their home Tuesday night, township officials say.

Two people in their 70′s were discovered at the residence in the 8800 block of Revere Run sometime around 8:25 p.m., according to Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.

A relative called 911 from inside the home Tuesday night and told a West Chester dispatcher he found the couple dead in their upstairs bedroom, along with a typed note, according to a copy of a 911 call.

The man, who identified himself on the tape as the couple’s son, said he went to his parents’ home to check on them after neighbor contacted him and said they hadn’t taken their trash cans in yet.

He told the dispatcher he last saw his parents about 5 p.m. Monday, grilling on their deck.

“I thought everything was great,” he said, according to the call.

