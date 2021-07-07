Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after discovering a couple dead in their West Chester home on Tuesday night.
The two people, who were in their 70, were found in their home on Revere Run sometime around 8:25 p.m., West Chester Township officials confirm.
It’s unknown at this time what led to the deaths.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.