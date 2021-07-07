Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after discovering a couple dead in their West Chester home on Tuesday night.

The two people, who were in their 70, were found in their home on Revere Run sometime around 8:25 p.m., West Chester Township officials confirm.

It’s unknown at this time what led to the deaths.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

