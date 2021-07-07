Family raising money to get service dog for their 5-year-old son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fairfield family hopes a service dog will help make the life of their five-year-old son just a little bit easier.

Nicholas Bruewer enjoys Sesame Street and Paw Patrol. He also loves animals, strawberries, and his little brother Henry.

Nicholas is developmentally delayed and on the autism spectrum.

He is in speech therapy but for the time being, he is nonverbal. Because Nicholas is non-verbal, he uses an iPad to talk for him.

He knows no strangers and has been known to walk away from his parents following someone he does not even know.

“Whenever we go out places or whenever we’re at home, he’ll just quietly disappear on us, and then we have to go and search for him, and it’s scary,” Nicholas’ dad, James Bruewer, said.

James is hopeful a service dog from Four Paws for Ability will help change not only Nicholas’ life. He also hopes it will give him and his wife Kristina more freedom and less worry.

“What I’m hoping will happen is that it makes his life a little easier,” James said. “That he won’t always have to have us attached to him at all times, and it will allow us to get to some form of normalcy when we go out places, and not be constantly watching him and be his shadow all the time.”

A service dog from Four Paws costs up to $60,000.

The family is responsible for $17,000. So far, they have raised about $8,000.

“We can have a service animal trained for tracking and tethering as well as being able to help him when he had breakdowns, which he does have,” James said.

The Bruewers are hopeful that Nicholas’ developmental delays will improve even before he has a service dog.

Between the advanced training and the waitlist, it could take up to two years before they have an animal trained specifically for Nicholas’ needs.

They know it will be worth it in the end if it helps keep Nicholas safe and gives them all more freedom in their lives.

If you would like to help the family meet their fundraising goal, you can donate here.

