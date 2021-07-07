Contests
Hard Rock Cafe lifts installs iconic guitar in Downtown Cincy

Two years after Hard Rock purchased the casino, the new brand is finally taking shape.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Dan Wells
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hard Rock Casino is in Downtown Cincinnati is taking shape—both inside and out.

Construction crews raised the iconic guitar on the Hard Rock Cafe fronting Central Parkway Wednesday morning.

Inside, officials showed off a new mural that pays homage to Cincinnati’s rich history of musical talent: Hank Williams, Rosemary Clooney, the Isley Brothers, Bootsy Collins and more.

A section of Hard Rock memorabilia rounded out Wednesday’s reveal.

Mural unveiled at Hard Rock Casino in Downtown Cincinnati paying homage to the Queen City's...
Hard Rock International purchased the former Jack Cincinnati Casino in 2019.

Exclusive branding for the downtown casino was unveiled in April featuring themes and motifs specific to the Queen City.

