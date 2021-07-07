Hard Rock Cafe lifts installs iconic guitar in Downtown Cincy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hard Rock Casino is in Downtown Cincinnati is taking shape—both inside and out.

Construction crews raised the iconic guitar on the Hard Rock Cafe fronting Central Parkway Wednesday morning.

🎵ROCK'N'ROLL!🎵 Crews raised the iconic guitar on Downtown Cincinnati's Hard Rock Cafe this morning. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Rru4OB2jhq — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) July 7, 2021

Inside, officials showed off a new mural that pays homage to Cincinnati’s rich history of musical talent: Hank Williams, Rosemary Clooney, the Isley Brothers, Bootsy Collins and more.

A section of Hard Rock memorabilia rounded out Wednesday’s reveal.

Mural unveiled at Hard Rock Casino in Downtown Cincinnati paying homage to the Queen City's musical idols. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)

Hard Rock International purchased the former Jack Cincinnati Casino in 2019.

Exclusive branding for the downtown casino was unveiled in April featuring themes and motifs specific to the Queen City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.