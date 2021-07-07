High humidity, chance for afternoon storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mix of sun and clouds through midday with temperatures pushing through the 80s and into the lower 90s this afternoon. We will fire up a few scattered thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and thunder.

Finally, a break comes on Friday. Expect lower humidity and afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s. It will still feel warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and numerous thunderstorms Thursday.

The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

