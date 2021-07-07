Contests
Humid Wednesday, Afternoon Storm Chances Return

Lower Humidity By Friday Afternoon.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A muggy morning once again on Wednesday as we look for highs Wednesday afternoon near 90 degrees.

Need a break from this muggy and humid air? Friday will see somewhat lower humidity and afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s until then the weather will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and numerous thunderstorms Thursday.

The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

