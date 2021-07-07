Lighting suspected as cause of Edgewood house fire

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a fire in Edgewood immediately after a strong storm moved through the area.

The blaze ignited in a home at Dudley Road and Sanctuary Court in Edgewood sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to Kenton County Dispatch.

Firefighters are looking at lightning as a cause, but the fire remains under investigation, dispatch says.

We are working to get more information, including how much damage the home sustained.

This story will be updated.

The storm traced through a narrow path through Greater Cincinnati’s east side Tuesday night, bringing sudden rain, hail, lightning and strong winds even as clear skies and sunsets prevailed nearby.

According to Duke Energy, around 3,000 people are currently without power in the Tri-State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.