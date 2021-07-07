Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lighting suspected as cause of Edgewood house fire

Thousands are without power Tuesday night after a strong storm moved through the Tri-State.
Firefighters respond to a blaze in an Edgewood home Tuesday night.
Firefighters respond to a blaze in an Edgewood home Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a fire in Edgewood immediately after a strong storm moved through the area.

The blaze ignited in a home at Dudley Road and Sanctuary Court in Edgewood sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to Kenton County Dispatch.

Firefighters are looking at lightning as a cause, but the fire remains under investigation, dispatch says.

We are working to get more information, including how much damage the home sustained.

This story will be updated.

The storm traced through a narrow path through Greater Cincinnati’s east side Tuesday night, bringing sudden rain, hail, lightning and strong winds even as clear skies and sunsets prevailed nearby.

According to Duke Energy, around 3,000 people are currently without power in the Tri-State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Khadija Abdullahi (left) and Abubaker Samatar (right)
Pair charged after driving abducted man from Columbus to Cincinnati, police say
A tow truck driver was critically injured in a crash in West Price Hill crash Sunday night....
Tow truck driver critically injured in West Price Hill crash
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis
Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

CovCath graduate Nick Sandmann speaks at RNC
New documentary, ‘The Boys in Red Hats,’ focuses on Covington Catholic D.C. face-off
Brady Gabbard
Memorial held for Lawrenceburg student, 14, who died from cancer
Franklin police chase ends when suspect crashes motorcycle
Franklin police chase ends when suspect crashes motorcycle
The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Godbless Uwadiegwu was charged with gross sexual...
Sheriff: Man arrested for sexual assault in a nursing facility