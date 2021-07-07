Contests
Man arrested after firing shots during ‘gun battle’ in OTR

Donjuan Watley
Donjuan Watley(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police said a man has been arrested after several incidents of shots fired on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Donjuan Watley was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm.

According to court documents, Watley fired a pistol in a “brazen daylight gun battle while standing on the sidewalk at 1700 Vine Street.”

Police said the first shooting happened on Friday around 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Vine Street. No victims were reported.

Later that night, police responded to the 1700 block of Republic Street for a shooting.

Another victimless shooting happened on Vine Street on Monday.

It’s not clear if any other suspects have been identified.

