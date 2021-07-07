Milford police trying to identify man accused of exposing himself in downtown

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself in the downtown area.

The department posted photos of the indecent exposure suspect on their Facebook page.

The man is wearing what appears to be a dark-colored shirt and hat along with jeans.

Police wrote on Facebook they think this man is driving the white Ford F-150 pictured below.

If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Steve Rogers by calling 513-248-5730 or emailing srogers@milfordohio.org.

