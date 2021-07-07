Contests
Milford police trying to identify man accused of exposing himself in downtown

Police say the exposure offenses happened in the downtown area.
Police say the exposure offenses happened in the downtown area.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself in the downtown area.

The department posted photos of the indecent exposure suspect on their Facebook page.

The man is wearing what appears to be a dark-colored shirt and hat along with jeans.

Police wrote on Facebook they think this man is driving the white Ford F-150 pictured below.

If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Steve Rogers by calling 513-248-5730 or emailing srogers@milfordohio.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

