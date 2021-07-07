Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Noah’s Ark park seeks expansion with new religious exhibit

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - The founders behind a Kentucky Bible-themed attraction with a 510-foot-long wooden Noah’s ark say they are going to begin fundraising for an expansion.

The Ark Encounter said Wednesday that it will take about three years to research, plan and build a “Tower of Babel” attraction. The park is in northern Kentucky.

The ministry behind the ark, Answers in Genesis, preaches a strict interpretation of the Bible. The Ark Encounter said attendance is picking up after the pandemic lull in 2020, with up to 7,000 visitors on Saturdays.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File Image
Hamilton Co. woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say

Latest News

Crews raised the iconic guitar on Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Hard Rock Cafe lifts installs iconic guitar in Downtown Cincy
A Fairfield family is hoping to get a service dog for their five-year-old son with autism.
Family raising money to get service dog for their 5-year-old son
Savannah Meyers, 27, is now facing three charges.
Milford woman arrested after stealing ambulance on Fourth of July, police say
Cincinnati police investigate a report of a shooting at Mehring Way and Main Street at Smale...
Cincinnati increasing patrol officers following violent holiday weekend