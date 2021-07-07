Contests
Milford woman arrested after stealing ambulance on Fourth of July, police say

Savannah Meyers, 27, is now facing three charges.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman was arrested on the Fourth of July after she stole an ambulance from the ER at St. Elizabeth Dearborn.

Savannah Meyers, 27, of Milford, Ohio, claimed she was at a party on Sunday where people were “talking about how cool it would be if someone stole the ambulance” from the hospital, court records read.

Meyers had four Bud Light Seltzers, one or two shots, and smoked marijuana while at the party, she told a Lawrenceburg officer.

The 27-year-old said no one directly told her to steal the ambulance, but she ended up doing so, the records show.

Meyers was seen on surveillance video walking toward the ER, the officer wrote. She goes out of camera view at one point before the ambulance is seen driving away at a high rate of speed.

Court documents say Meyers hit a parked car before she stopped the ambulance in the 100 block of Nelson Drive and took off on foot.

Witnesses pointed out the direction Meyers was headed and officers heard her screaming as they followed her up a hill.

Police found Meyers lying on the ground behind a tree. She told officers she did not remember walking to the ER or stealing the ambulance.

Meyers is now facing charges for auto theft, failure to stop after an accident, and reckless driving, according to court records.

