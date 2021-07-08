1 driver dead in head-on Brookeville crash, sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - One person is dead after a head-on crash near Brookville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the crash around 1:28 p.m. in the area of US-52 east of Yellow Bank Road.

A Chevrolet Silverado pulling a small utility trailer was driving east on US-52 when the driver went left of center in a curve and collided head-on with a Kia Soul.

The Silverado rolled over and came to a rest on the driver’s side. The trailer dislodged.

The Kia Soul went off the south side of the road and caught fire.

Deputies arrived to find the Soul completely engulfed in flames. Fire Departments extinguished the blaze. Deputies recovered the driver’s body. The coroner’s office pronounced him or her dead at the scene.

EMS transported the driver of the Silverado to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville for treatment. The sheriff’s department did not say the extent of his or her injuries.

The names of those involved are being withheld, according to the sheriff’s department, until next of kin are notified.

Toxicology results are pending.

The crash is under investigation.

